School: ADa
Future plans: Attend UNOH studying medical assisting.
Accomplishments: Quest Federal Credit Union and Ada Kiwanis Club
Extracurriculars: Attends Sugar Grove UMC Ada Liberty Belles and Boys 4-H Club for 10 years Ada soccer for 14 years including 4 years of high school where she lettered all 4 years. Employed at VanCrest, Crimson Lane and Plato’s Closet.
Favorite quote: Don’t worry about the past focus on your future.
Favorite memory: Always being with my family and friends.
Advice to future generations: Don’t get settled in your ways. There will always be changes.
Parents' names: Chad and Cathy Long