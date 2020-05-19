School: ADa

Future plans: Attend UNOH studying medical assisting.

Accomplishments: Quest Federal Credit Union and Ada Kiwanis Club

Extracurriculars: Attends Sugar Grove UMC Ada Liberty Belles and Boys 4-H Club for 10 years Ada soccer for 14 years including 4 years of high school where she lettered all 4 years. Employed at VanCrest, Crimson Lane and Plato’s Closet.

Favorite quote: Don’t worry about the past focus on your future.

Favorite memory: Always being with my family and friends.

Advice to future generations: Don’t get settled in your ways. There will always be changes.

Parents' names: Chad and Cathy Long