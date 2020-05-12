School: Bath High School
Future plans: Mariah will be attending Miami Hamilton University majoring in Occupational Therapy. She will be playing softball there as a Herrian.
Accomplishments: Honarable mention 2nd Team wbl Bowling 4 yr marching band Teens for Christ Member NHS varsity softball letter earner
Extracurriculars: Softball, bowling, marching band, jazz band, Converge
Favorite quote: Kill'em with Kindness
Favorite memory: Friday night light with the band
Advice to future generations: Work hard, play hard
Parents' names: Melissa and Jeremy Goodman. Cory Mathews