McCluer, Logan

School: Allen East High School
Future plans: Will be attending Heidelberg University studying sports medicine
Accomplishments: Honor Society, Scholar Athlete of the Week, Dean's Scholarship, various sports awards
Extracurriculars: Football and basketball
Favorite memory: Being able to experience a highschool football state playoff game with some kids I’ve grown up playing with.
Favorite quote: Mark 5:36 "Don't be afraid just believe." or "I can accept failure everyone fails at something, but I can't accept not trying." M.J.
Advice to future generations: You have to do the hard work first to get what you want next.
Parents' names: Marty McCluer & Cherity Mason