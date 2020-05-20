School: Lima Central Catholic High School
Future plans: The Ohio State University. Naval ROTC program. Majoring in Engineering.
Accomplishments: 3 year Academic Award winner National Honor Society Treasurer Summa Cum Laude Naval ROTC Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 4 year varsity volleyball, track and field Cheer and Basketball Mu Alpha Theta Students in Action Spirit Club
Favorite quote: I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them
Favorite memory: Football and basketball games. Kairos Retreat. Being with friends.
Advice to future generations: Put yourself out there and never take for granted what these four years have to offer.
Parents' names: Jim and Amy Morrisey