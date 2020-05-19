Mulholland, Whitney

School: Spencerville High School
Future plans: Whitney plans to attend BGSU and major in English with a minor in journalism.
Accomplishments: Whitney received the Allen County Bar Association Scholarship, Rebecca McClure Scholarship, and the Ruth Adgate Wagner 4H Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Four year varsity letterman in volleyball, marching band, jazz band, pep band, symphonic band, Spanish Club, Student council, National Honor Society
Favorite quote: “Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
Favorite memory: Performing with the Spencerville marching band and receiving standing ovations.
Advice to future generations: Make the most of every moment!
Parents' names: Chuck and Tressa Mulholland