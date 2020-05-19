Mulholland, Whitney

School: Spencerville High School

Future plans: Whitney plans to attend BGSU and major in English with a minor in journalism.

Accomplishments: Whitney received the Allen County Bar Association Scholarship, Rebecca McClure Scholarship, and the Ruth Adgate Wagner 4H Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Four year varsity letterman in volleyball, marching band, jazz band, pep band, symphonic band, Spanish Club, Student council, National Honor Society

Favorite quote: “Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

Favorite memory: Performing with the Spencerville marching band and receiving standing ovations.

Advice to future generations: Make the most of every moment!

Parents' names: Chuck and Tressa Mulholland