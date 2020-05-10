Nash, Gaven

School: Celina High School
Future plans: Attending The Ohio State University at Lima in the fall of 2020
Accomplishments: Class President, Ohio Future Business Leaders of America Central Vice President, Ohio FBLA "Who's Who" Award, Bruce A. Strohl Memorial Scholarship, Choose Lima First OSU Scholarship, Celina Eagles Scholarship, Mercer County Civic Foundation Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football, Varsity Wrestling, Marching Band, Future Business Leaders of America
Favorite quote: "There is strange comfort in knowing that no matter what happens today, the Sun will rise again tomorrow." - Aaron Lauritsen
Favorite memory: My first tackle in a varsity football game against Versailles junior year. August 24, 2018
Advice to future generations: Do not stress about things that you cannot control, control the things that you can control and let the other cards fall where they may.
Parents' names: Dana and Johnnie Nash