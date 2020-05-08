School: Elida High School

Future plans: Attending Ohio State Columbus majoring in Secondary Education

Accomplishments: 2 years National Honor Society, Class Secretary, Honors Diploma

Extracurriculars: Good vibes Club

Favorite quote: Jeremiah 29:11- For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.

Favorite memory: Friday Night Lights with friends.

Advice to future generations: Do not take anything for granted.

Parents' names: Chad and Melody Newland