School: Elida High School
Future plans: Attending Ohio State Columbus majoring in Secondary Education
Accomplishments: 2 years National Honor Society, Class Secretary, Honors Diploma
Extracurriculars: Good vibes Club
Favorite quote: Jeremiah 29:11- For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.
Favorite memory: Friday Night Lights with friends.
Advice to future generations: Do not take anything for granted.
Parents' names: Chad and Melody Newland