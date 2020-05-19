School: Waynesfield-Goshen
Future plans: After graduating from Ohio Hi-Point in the Smart Technology Program, I would like to go into the workforce or maybe take some more classes in a Smart Tech program.
Extracurriculars: 4-H
Favorite quote: "If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough." ~Albert Einstein
Favorite memory: Seeing Metallica in concert twice.
Advice to future generations: Don't wait until the last minute to put it in gear...that last minute really sneaks up on you!
Parents' names: Dave and Melissa Pepple