Roddy, Lillian

School: Lima Senior High
Future plans: I plan to go to Kentucky State University and major in Business Administrations.
Accomplishments: I haven’t received any scholarships due to the COVID-19 I wasn’t able to see scholarships I was approved of. My biggest accomplishment during my K-12 experience is being on honor roll since the 5th grade with a 3.0 or higher.
Extracurriculars: National Honor of Society DECA
Favorite quote: Determination is the key to success
Favorite memory: Being in DECA Is my favorite memory.DECA has offered me many opportunities it even helped me decide what I want to do with my life. I began to form a family with my classmates and we became closer and closer each day.
Advice to future generations: Never give up push your self. Start high school on a good track because each year matters.The more you slack off the harder it will be to catch up senior year.Never give up everything takes time don’t rush it.
Parents' names: Tameka Roddy