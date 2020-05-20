School: Shawnee High School
Future plans: Caidan will attend Project Search in the fall. He also hopes to start a D. J business on the side.
Accomplishments: Caidan's personality and contagious spirit earned him the title of Shawnee's Hype Man. He never missed a game and loved getting the crowd hype. He also overcame two serious surgeries and came out on the top with such a great attitude through it all.
Extracurriculars: Hanging out with family and friends. Listening to music.
Favorite quote: Music is food to the soul!!
Favorite memory: His 18th birthday celebration and his first experience in helping Shawnee's football team. Shawnee has such an impressive support system.
Advice to future generations: Try not to be in such a hurry to grow up. Enjoy your youth!
Parents' names: Lee and Andria Rodgers