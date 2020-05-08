School: Waynesfield Goshen High School

Future plans: Plans to go to college but is undecided on where.

Extracurriculars: 4 years of Football, 1 1/2 years in Cross Country, 4 years of basketball, 1 year of Indoor Track, 2 years of Baseball (this season would have been 3) and 3 years of Track and Field (this season would have been 4)

Favorite quote: “I’ll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it’s sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a team mate, or hitting the game-winning shot.” Kobe Bryant

Favorite memory: Ending our losing streak in football this year!

Advice to future generations: Just be you!

Parents' names: Brandon and Nicole Schlegel