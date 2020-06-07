School: Leipsic Local School District
Future plans: In the fall I will be attending Bowling Green State University and majoring in Middle Childhood Education.
Accomplishments: -I was the Valedictorian of my class -I was the PRO-TEC Scholarship recipient of $5,000 awarded for four years -I received the University Freshman Academic Scholarship from BGSU worth $6,000 per year -The Lima News Scholar Athlete Team Honorable Mention -Leipsic High School Senior Athletic Award
Extracurriculars: -I was Class President for 3 years -A member of Spanish Club, Art Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, treasure of The National Honor Society, and Vice President of Science Club -I played volleyball all 4 years of high school and was a 3 year letter winner -I played basketball my freshman and sophomore years -I've been a member of 4H for eight years
Favorite quote: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is just being involved in all of our school events alongside my best friends. It was so fun to cheer on our teams and be a part of our community.
Advice to future generations: My advice would be to not be afraid to take risks or try new things, and to get outside of your comfort zone.
Parents' names: Butch and Melinda Schroeder