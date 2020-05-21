Schroeder, Evan

School: Columbus Grove High School
Future plans: Attend The Ohio State University Lima campus
Accomplishments: Honor Graduate, Gold Scholar Athlete, and NWC Second Team for Football
Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling, Baseball, National Honor Society, Student Council, LEO Club, Bulldog Newscast, Habitudes, and Teacher's Aide
Favorite quote: "If you ain't first, you're last."
Favorite memory: Beating Spencerville in football during our senior season.
Advice to future generations: "It's worth the work."
Parents' names: Mark Schroeder and Elisa Clevenger