Smith, Chyanna

School: Elida High School

Future plans: She is planning on attending Culinary School and soon own her own bakery.

Accomplishments: Chyanna completed foue years of chour and recieved a beautiful award for that.

Extracurriculars: She was a 3 year member of LifeLiners.

Favorite quote: "Can't go anywhere without education."

Favorite memory: The memory of go to Cedar Point for a choir competition in 7th grade and winning it.

Advice to future generations: Try to do your best and never give up.

Parents' names: (Raised by grandparents) Carol and Fred