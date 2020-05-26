Smith, Chyanna

School: Elida High School
Future plans: She is planning on attending Culinary School and soon own her own bakery.
Accomplishments: Chyanna completed foue years of chour and recieved a beautiful award for that.
Extracurriculars: She was a 3 year member of LifeLiners.
Favorite quote: "Can't go anywhere without education."
Favorite memory: The memory of go to Cedar Point for a choir competition in 7th grade and winning it.
Advice to future generations: Try to do your best and never give up.
Parents' names: (Raised by grandparents) Carol and Fred