Spallinger, Maria

School: Bluffton High School
Future plans: Study health sciences at the university of Cincinnati on a Pre-PA track
Accomplishments: Graduated valedictorian with honors and diploma with honors
Extracurriculars: Swim team, cheerleading, Math Club, Latin Club, Art Club, Youth Group- volunteered at the border wall with Be2Live, in Toronto, and in “Little Haiti” in Miami with Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Ocean focus, National Honor Society
Favorite quote: “ When we speak we are afraid our words will not be heard or welcomed. But when we are silent, we are still afraid. So it is better to speak.” - Audre Lord
Favorite memory: Being in the Florida Keys for Ocean Focus (a marine science class) with Mr. Hoff, some of my classmates, and some students from Columbus Grove High School.
Advice to future generations: Be the kind of person you’d want to be friends with, even if that means not “fitting in.”
Parents' names: Thomas and Annie Spallinger