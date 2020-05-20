Spieles, Celia

School: Shawnee High School
Future plans: I am attending the University of Dayton in the fall. My major is Discover Sciences and I plan to pursue a health related career.
Accomplishments: 4 year scholar recipient, academic all Ohio recipient, will graduate with honors
Extracurriculars: played soccer all four years of high school, ran track junior and part of senior year, ran cross country senior year, member of National Honor Society, member of Spanish club
Favorite quote: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” ― Oscar Wilde
Favorite memory: My favorite memory in high school was qualifying for the state cross country meet. Crossing the finish line and realizing I qualified for state individually and then minutes later seeing that my whole team qualified for state is a feeling that I will never forget.
Advice to future generations: I know that everyone says this but high school truly does go by fast. Enjoy every moment with your friends while you can because you never know what may happen. Also, try to be very involved with your school!
Parents' names: Clark and Jennifer Spieles