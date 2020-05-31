Stammen, Cora

School: St. Henry
Future plans: Cora plans to attend the University or Cincinnati DAAP Program!
Accomplishments: Cora has been an honor student for 4 years. She has played basketball and ran hurdles in regionals last year. She is extremely artistic with illustrations and can’t wait to pursue her career! She has a sister with a severe stomach disorder and stepped up with much help with her siblings. She is 1 or 6. She received the PTO scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Cora was in all college preparatory classes. She attended WSU for 2 years to help prepare her for college. She was very involved with the science and art club. Church activities and volunteering has always been a priority!
Favorite quote: You Got This!!!!
Favorite memory: Homecoming attendant as a sophomore!
Advice to future generations: Work hard now because you can never go back and do it again!
Parents' names: Bob and Amy Stammen