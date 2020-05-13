School: Allen East High School
Future plans: Plans to go to college for her associates degree in ECE AND eventually run her own daycare with her mother and sister
Accomplishments: Attended Apollo Career Center for ECE and made honor roll all year Also, as soon as things open back up she will be able to take her test and get her CDA FOR PRESCHOOL IN EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
Favorite quote: “Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”– Soren
Favorite memory: When me and my sister Courtney was younger we use to play in the woods by our house and pretend it was our own magical land with mermaids playing in the pond and we were the princesses of the land
Advice to future generations: My advice to the future generation is to sprint towards the things you are pashsionate about, regardless of other people’s opinions. Maintain your enthusiasm in all your efforts and be prepared to pivot when opportunities rise up
Parents' names: Jeannie Taylor (mom)