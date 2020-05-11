School: St. Mary's Memorial High School
Future plans: She will be attending Ohio State Lima to complete her bachelor's and will then go on to medical school to become a child psychiatrist.
Accomplishments: She set her sights on being Valedictorian in 6th grade. She worked hard and stayed focused and reached her goal! She is the Franklin B. Walter winner for St. Mary's High School and is the recipient of the Arthur and Miran Rudd full ride scholarship to OSU Lima.
Extracurriculars: She is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in several fundraising and service projects associated with NHS. She worked part-time as well as Volunteered at Lima Memorial Hospital.
Favorite memory: There are so many amazing things about Bella. One of my favorite memories of her is also one that makes me incredibly proud. When she was 9 years old, she decided that instead of presents for her birthday, she wanted family and friends to give her money so that she could donate it to Lima Memorial's YOUnique Wig Boutique. She said she just wanted to help women who had cancer and lost their hair to feel a little better.
Advice to future generations: Even though COVID-19 took away the last few months of your senior year, it didn't and can't take away the friendships and memories you've made. High School graduation is the end of one chapter in your long life story.
Parents' names: Ben and Marybeth Torsell