Truex, Ethan

School: Lima Central Catholic
Future plans: Ethan will be attending Bluffton University for Education and will be playing football
Accomplishments: Academic letter award receiptent, member of the National Honor Society, Career Mentorship Program, varsity football captain, Football All-State Second Team – Right Tackle (2019), Football All-State Honorable Mention – Right Tackle (2018), Football All-Northwest District First Team – Right Tackle (2018 & 2019), Lima News Football Dream Team (2018 & 2019). Received an Academic Excellence Scholarship, Math Scholarship, and Presidential Scholarship Participation scholarship from Bluffton University.
Extracurriculars: Varisty football, varsity track & field, chess club, student ambassador, student techie, quiz bowl team, and member of the Senior Class Play.
Favorite quote: Lead, serve, excel
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when our football team made it to the playoffs the last three (3) years.
Advice to future generations: Don't take high school for granted. Work hard and have fun. Step out of your comfort zone and try new things.
Parents' names: Ron & Marta Truex