School: Shawnee High School
Future plans: This is my son Casey Ulrick, he will be Graduating from Shawnee High School in Lima Ohio. Casey will be attending Ohio University majoring in Music Education, after which he plans to return to Northwest Ohio as a High School Music Director
Accomplishments: This is my son Casey Ulrick, he will be Graduating from Shawnee High School in Lima Ohio. Casey had been awarded the Four Year Scholar Award, for maintaining honor roll during his entire academic years in High School. He is a member of the Shawnee Choir, Theater, Science Olympiad, Syphonic Band, Pep Band, and marching band as first chair Trumpet. He also a member of the District 3 Honors Band, Lima Area Youth Orchestra, and the Lima Area Concert Band. Casey has won multiple awards in the OMEA District Competition, and was headed to State. He also was to compete at the State Science Olympiad this year. All contests were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Parents' names: Tim & Laura Ulrick