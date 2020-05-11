Warnecke, Peyton

School: Ottawa-Glandorf High School
Future plans: Attend Ohio Northern University majoring in Exercise Physiology. Also continuing my athletic career with the women’s basketball program.
Accomplishments: Modern Woodmen Scholarship, STRIVE Scholarship, Titan Service Scholarship, Doris Orinin Kersh Memorial, and Optimist Character Award.
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Cross Country, Dance, HOBY Ambassador, Key Club
Favorite quote: If you don’t like the rode you're walking, pave another one.
Favorite memory: Playing at state tournaments two years in a row with the Lady Titan basketball team.
Advice to future generations: Cherish the time with friends and the memories made. Don’t take anything for granted.
Parents' names: Dennis and Jodi Warnecke