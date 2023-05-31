LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Parks Summer Playground Program kicks off in a few days, and training park leaders is essential for a safe summer.
Park leaders and volunteers with the Summer Playground Program took part in CPR training today at Lima Fire Department's Central Station. The coordinator for the program says working with children can bring a variety of situations and these are just a few quick steps that could save a child's life. The training also discussed how to communicate with 911 during an emergency situation.
"Hopefully it never comes down to actually having to do CPR. Just something as simple as first aid such as a kid falling off a playground or somebody getting stung by a bee. Some of the information to relay, that way we can get the ball rolling and get there in a timely manner," said Matthew Hammons, firefighter and paramedic at the Lima Fire Department.
The playground program kicks off on Monday and runs through July 28th.