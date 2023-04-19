ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an easy way to help Lima and Allen County to get infrastructure based on human-powered transportation.
Twice a year, the "Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force" takes a count of how many people are walking, biking, or using scooters and wheelchairs to get around the area. They are looking for volunteers for their spring count because the information that is gathered helps in many ways.
The count will take place between May 8th and May 14th. Volunteers are asked to spend two hours keeping count at a specified location and return the information to the task force. You can find a link to volunteer on the Activate Allen County Facebook page.