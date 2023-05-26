LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's monthly Wake, Rattle, and Roll meeting tackled the topic of housing in Lima.
The deputy director of housing and neighborhoods was the keynote speaker and says the City of Lima recognizes the stock is low when it comes to quality and affordable housing. The city is partnering with private and non-profit businesses to build new homes with the transfer of several vacant properties to the city's land bank. There is also a push to improve the quality of current housing thanks to several home assistance programs that can fix needed repairs at no cost to eligible homeowners.
"All of our programs are income restricted but we have increased the AMI for these programs meaning the area median income. They actually cover quite a bit for a senior who is on a fixed income or for a single mother who is working that has maybe two small children," said Carmillia Zion, Lima's deputy director for housing and neighborhoods.
You can find more about housing assistance programs on the City of Lima's website under the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods at the Housing Programs tab.