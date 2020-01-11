People were stepping into action Saturday morning during the Walk with a Doc at the Lima YMCA.They spent the morning walking with Lima Memorial Health System’s Invasive Cardiologist Masroor Abro. Throughout their walk on the track doctor Abro answered questions about cardiac health.
Cholesterol and high blood pressure are just some of the topics they discussed. He says these sessions are important because it makes people more aware of cardiac health.
“Just getting people out there and walking and talking and just having a general discussion about cardiac health and what to do, what not to do,” said Dr. Abro. “A lot of times we have these questions and they end up going unanswered.”
Walk with a Doc is held once a month on a Saturday.