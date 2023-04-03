Walking the Wards with Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith returns on Tuesday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's mayor will be hitting the streets this week to find out the concerns of the residents.
Mayor Sharetta Smith and her staff will be holding their first Walking the Wards event of the year on Tuesday. The program was started in 2022 and gives the city's administration the chance to connect to Lima citizens and check out the neighborhoods themselves to see if there are any problems that might need addressing. A part of ward seven will be the focus of the first walk and lima officials are looking forward to interacting with the residents.
"Just getting the community out and seeing what," says Sydni Winkler, Lima's Neighborhood Specialist. "It's a great opportunity for them to come out and ask people who work for the city questions, like if they get cited for something, we have property maintenance people there that will help explain what was going on. The mayor is there so if they have any questions, they can ask the mayor directly. Anybody from the community can come there is plenty of people to ask questions and get the questions you have answered."
The Walking the Wards will start at Lima Lumber Brick and Block on Delphos Avenue at noon and they will travel a one-and-a-half-mile stretch around that area.