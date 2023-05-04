WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - National Day of Prayer was observed in Wapakoneta, as church officials gave spiritual guidance to veterans, first responders, and educators.
The presentation was led by Father Sean Wilson and Reverend Mark Bishop. The event was kicked off with the presentation of colors, and pastoral intern Adam Shanaman honored government officials first by leading the group in prayer. This was followed by the military being recognized with Chuck Curry of First English Lutheran Church, and Reverend Steve Ambrose prayed for members of the media, recognizing them for their service to the community. Harvest Baptist Church followed with a prayer for police and fire. Father Wilson says this day is for recognizing those that need God's wisdom and grace the most.
"Over a decade, the Wapakoneta community has been gathering in the afternoon out in front of the fire department to pray for all those who serve our communities in any way. Whether it's the emergency responders who night and day are available whether it's those who serve as educators or whether it's our media personnel or those who serve in local government. So really just ask the Lord to bless, protect, and guide our entire community especially those who serve through their careers. Through their lives. Through their vocations," stated Father Sean Wilson, Petersburg Parishes.
The ceremony concluded with a singing of "God Bless America".