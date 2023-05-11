Wapakoneta Post welcomes the public to open house for 90th Anniversary of State Highway Patrol

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - For nine decades and counting the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been keeping the public safe.
Posts across the state held open houses in honor of the State Patrol's 90th anniversary. At the Wapakoneta Post, the public was allowed to come in and see a little bit of the history of the patrol and learn that there is a little more to being a trooper than just traffic duty. The open house also gave retired troopers and dispatchers a chance to come back and see the changes at the post and the equipment used today. But no matter what the year, the mission stays the same.
"When you look back at our tradition and what we've done for the last 90 years, not a whole lot has changed," says Lt. John Westerfield, Wapakoneta Post Commander. "Little things here and there, some of the equipment we use, but our primary focus and mission is traffic safety and that will never change. And that is primarily what we do day in and day out. It's kind of neat when they come back and we invite them back all the time and we speak with them constantly, because it's nice to remember where you came from."
Westerfield hopes that the public was able to get some questions answered about what they do during the open house.