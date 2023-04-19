ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's getting warm enough to spend more time outdoors, and that means tick season is right around the corner.
Last year, there were over five hundred reported cases of Lyme disease in Ohio, compared to just 47 in 1998. To keep you and your family safe, make sure to wear long pants, sleeves, and closed-toe shoes when walking through nature trails or other wooded and grassy areas. If you are bitten by a tick, pull it out with tweezers as close to the skin as you can. If you are bitten, get checked by a doctor as soon as you can. If left untreated, Lyme disease can require hospitalization.
"It's a little difficult to identify because it has non-specific symptoms, but if you do notice a rash that looks like a bullseye, muscle aches, pains, headache, fever, anything like that, you can contact a doctor and they can get you into treatment early to try to limit the progression of that disease," stated Brandon Fischer, Health Commissioner of Allen County Public Health.
If you have pets that spend time outside, even in your own backyard, make sure to remove any ticks they could be carrying into your home.