Cold, but typical December weather is in the cards again today. louds will dominate as our temperatures stay in the chilly 30s.
Much better weather is ahead for the second half of the work week. Although Wednesday begins cloudy, drier and milder air will get rid of the clouds and give way to sunshine for the afternoon. A milder southwest flow means highs soar well into the middle 40s. Decent sunshine is on tap for Thursday, then clouds will increase Friday ahead of our next system.
The weekend still looks unsettled. Showers look to arrive late Friday night, and the data now lingers the rain into early Sunday morning. The bulk of the moisture departs Sunday as sharply colder air returns. However, there will be enough wrap around moisture for scattered flurries and perhaps snow showers. There is still question regarding how much moisture will be around once the colder air arrives.
No arctic air is in the forecast, but temperatures will be closer to normal early next week.