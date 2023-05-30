ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While the warm and sunny weather has many of us venturing outdoors, it could also leave you with uninvited pests like ticks.
Ticks can be as tiny as a poppy seed and are most often found in tall grass, brush, or wooded areas. If you find yourself hiking in nature, it's best to walk along the center of trails and avoid brushing up with vegetation where ticks tend to habitate. Naturalist Dan Hodges with the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District says there are a few things to keep in mind that can prevent exposure to ticks this summer.
"When you're going outside, there's some chemicals that you can use if you're interested. Penetrene, pyrethrin are two that are pretty good tick repellents. Tucking your pants into your socks and your shirt into your pants because ticks are going to crawl up. If they find a way under your clothes that's where we have problems,"
Checking yourself as soon as possible after time outdoors is the best way to avoid tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. If you do catch a tick, they are best removed with tweezers using slow and steady pressure.