After a short taste of "spring" temperatures Wednesday, old man winter has returned with a vengeance! Temperatures are starting off near 15°, but wind chills closer to 5°. Expect a quiet weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will top out in the low to middle 20s.
Lows tonight bottom out around 9 to 11°. Lots of sunshine on Friday with light winds, but highs again in the low to middle 20s. Dry on Saturday with a slight warm-up to near 30°.
The chance of snow showers is increasing for Sunday as a weak clipper moves through. Moisture is limited, but most data shows minor snow accumulations under 1". Keep this in mind if you have Sunday travel plans.
It looks like a brief warm-up will send temperatures to the upper 30s on Monday. A strong cold front will bring a band of snow showers Monday night, then reinforcing arctic air looks to surge in for the middle of next week. Some changes are likely in the forecast in regards to snow chances as we get closer. The middle of next week looks brutal temperature-wise, and it could be our coldest of the season. Beyond next week, a pattern change is possible with milder and more active weather in early February.
