A storm system overnight delivered heavy rainfall of 1 to 1.5" for much of the area. Widely scattered and light showers are expected from this point forward into early afternoon. A drier trend should develop later on today. Some brief flurries or snow showers are possible this afternoon and evening as colder air sinks in. Expect breezy winds with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Mainly dry weather returns tonight, but don't be surprised to see a few flurries around, especially for the evening. A chilly overnight dropping into the upper 20s.
The good news is a stretch of dry days can be expected from Tuesday through Thursday. Highs in the lower 40s Tuesday will warm to the upper 40s to 50° for Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday into Saturday looks quite interesting. A strong arctic front is expected to pass Friday night, bringing a blast of bitterly cold air into the area. As we make this transition, a storm system is forecast to work along the front. Accumulating snow is showing up on all the weather models, with snow potentially extending as far south as Mississippi and Alabama. If the front picks up speed, it is possible to see the best snow chances end up just east of us. If it slows a bit, that will increase the snowfall threat here. This is certainly a period to monitor. Looking at Saturday, the current forecast is for scattered snow showers, gusty winds, and highs in the 20s.
