A bitterly cold open to the week with temperatures starting off in the lower teens. Highs for our Valentine's Day will only hit the lower to middle 20s. Quiet weather can be expected with mostly cloudy skies and periods of sun breaking through.
Looking for a warm-up? That is exactly what is ahead, and a significant one at that. After starting in the teens on Tuesday, numbers will rise above freezing during the afternoon. Wednesday will bring a hint of spring with highs deep into the 50s. Thursday, changes do arrive. A strong cold front will drop our temperatures from the 50s in the morning to around 30° by late afternoon.
After dry skies through Wednesday afternoon, the approaching cold front brings a significant amount of moisture our way Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Heavy rain around 1" may lead to some flooding. The other big highlight of the period is potential for a transition to impactful wintry precipitation from Thursday afternoon and evening. There is incredible model spread for only a few days out, so forecast confidence on the "wintry" aspect of this storm is low. Accumulations of sleet, freezing rain, and some snow could occur. We will continue to keep you posted as the forecast evolves.
A stretch of sunshine arrives just in time for next weekend. After the cold air Friday into Saturday, we rapidly warm well above normal by Sunday and Monday.
