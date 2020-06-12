LIMA, Ohio - After a beautiful Thursday, we expect a repeat for our Friday with ample sunshine and highs reaching the lower 80s. Humidity levels will remain low, keeping conditions comfortable.
A weak front that will move through the area overnight into our Saturday morning. While this won't bring a lot of moisture, we do expect a few showers to develop overnight, and this likely lingers through part of our Saturday morning. By noon Saturday, any rain chances will cease with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Expect much cooler temperatures as highs only top out in the upper 60s to near 70! Lows Saturday night fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s. We expect a dry Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs reaching the lower 70s.