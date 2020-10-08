The trees are finally starting to turn their yellow and orange autumn hues, and many wonder how vibrant of a fall foliage our area will witness this year. We are off to a solid start with oranges, yellow, and red just beginning to appear over the past couple of weeks. This picture was taken at McLean Teddy Bear Park on October 1st by meteorologist Nathan Kitchens.
On average, our area typically sees the peak of fall foliage between mid and late October, meaning we should see peak occur within the next few weeks.
As of now, most of Ohio is now seeing "patchy" color, while much of Michigan is already peaking.
Let's briefly discuss what causes the fall color to show up. Leaves are made up of several pigments ranging from chlorophyll (green), xanthophyll (yellow), carotene (orange), and anthocyanin (red). These colors are always present inside the leaf, but the green chlorophyll pigment will mask out the others during the spring and summer as it plays a vital role in the photosynthesis process. As the nights grow longer in the fall, the chlorophyll breaks down and allows the other colors already present in the leaves to show.
Temperatures, sunlight, and moisture can play a large role in the vibrancy of the fall colors and the duration. Ideally, temperatures should trend gradually cooler instead of abruptly turning from warm to freezing cold to maximize fall color. We typically want a wet growing season followed by long stretches of sunny, warm days and crisp, cool nights during the early fall. Sunlight produces more sugar in the leaves, and the cool nights help sustain these sugars. Abundance of these sugars creates more anthocyanin in the leaves which produces the red/purple color....most notably which is present in maple trees.
If you remember the past couple of years, fall foliage was muted and shortened due to a sudden flip from humid, warm weather (delaying onset of color), to cold, freezing temperatures in short order (forcing leaves to drop). This year, we had a moderate drought develop during July and August, which did cause some trees to turn yellow prematurely. However, the weather since then has been more favorable. A large rain event on Labor Day wiped out the drought over the southern two-thirds of the viewing area. Despite the return of a drier than normal pattern over the past month, temperatures have been rather fall-like throughout mid to late September with long stretches of sunny, warm days and cool, crisp nights. This theme has continued into early October. As a result, this has set the fall color in motion with patchy color as of now. Given the abundance of cool nights and warm days, we have a better chance to get some of that vibrant fall color over the next few weeks. The drier pattern may mute the colors slightly, but we should still see a beautiful display of color. Dan Hodges, Naturalist at the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, predicts the foliage in Allen county to peak around October 21st.