Change is the only constant when it comes to Earth's history! The discovery of marine fossils in the Andes mountains and barley pollen in Greenland are fascinating examples. This chart below, adapted from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, really puts into perspective how today's temperatures pale in comparison to the much warmer periods in Earth's past.
How do we actually know what the climate was like millions of years ago, even way before there were humans? Scientists can reconstruct climate periods by analyzing tree ring data, the layers of sediments and pollen grain buried at the bottom of our oceans, and drilling into glacial ice sheets.
Fossilized remains of plants and animals are a clear indication of changing climate. A palm frond fossil was found in Utah's Green River Basin, dating back 50 million years ago during the Eucene period.
Scientists can also infer past temperatures based on historical data written down from humans. This includes record of planting and harvest dates where humans had settled, diaries, shipping records, and government documents.
The instrumental data today delivers us the most consistent and accurate way to measure changes in climate. This includes data from satellites and weather instruments here on the ground recording weather conditions daily. Unfortunately, only 1/10,000,000 of our planet's climate history is covered by the instrumental record!
Let's look at some of the observed weather locally and see if there are any noteworthy trends over the past 120 years. The nearest station with the most reliable long-term data is from Toledo, so keep that in mind. The chart below shows the data from 1901 to 2020, broken into 30 year increments. We use 30 years of data for our climate normals. The period from 1991 to now has been notably warmer and wetter than any time prior.
Breaking down the decadal trends since 1950, you will notice the past decade was warmer than any in the past. This is true for our entire instrumental record available.
Breaking down the temperature averages for each season, you will note the undeniable spike in temperatures over the past three decades. For summer, fall, and winter, the last decade was the warmest on record (even prior to 1950 since the instrumental record began).
Nationally, looking at average annual temperatures compared to the 20th century average, notice the sharp above normal trend since 1980.
Using the same for precipitation, note that almost every location is trending wetter. The warmer the air is, the more moisture it can hold.
The goal of this post is to discuss trends based on actual data, not debate how much of the warming is natural vs man-made. There are natural causes of climate change. This includes sunspot activity, changes in earth's tilt and orbit around the sun, and volcanic eruptions. Scientists believe the leading cause of human induced warming is from the burning of nonrenewable energy sources such as crude oil, coal, and natural gas, which do contribute to increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Removal of trees and rainforests is said to be another leading cause of human-induced global warming. Much of this contributing from the Amazon Rainforest. Trees aid in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis. The continued removal of these forests will lead to more carbon dioxide, thus increasing greenhouse gases.
If current carbon dioxide levels remain unchecked, a recent study by Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert Davis shows the estimated climate change by 2080. The climate of Ohio would become more comparable to the current climate of Tennessee.