SUMMER SO FAR: How would you describe this year's summer weather in west-central Ohio? If high humidity comes to mind, it is not your imagination. Over half (52%) of days since June 1 have recorded a dewpoint over 70° which is what we consider "oppressive." The good thing about the humid weather is that rainfall has been somewhat easier to come by compared to last summer. Despite a few drier spells, several timely bouts of rainfall have pushed Lima just slightly above average for this point in summer. Temperatures are also averaging just a touch above normal, largely skewed by warmer than normal nighttime lows.
Looking at temperature rankings around the U.S., much of the west is experiencing the hottest summer on record. This ranking is based off the past 129 years of data.
Here is a look at actual temperature departures around the country so far this summer.
Here are the nationwide rainfall departures. Dry from Iowa, Kansas and points northwest. Generally wetter than normal from the Great Lakes, South, and East Coast.
Here is the latest drought monitor. Widespread drought issues continue across the west.
Looking strictly at Ohio since June 1, note how rainfall has not been distributed evenly. Generally, far northern and far southwest Ohio are MUCH wetter than normal. Meanwhile, areas from Bellefontaine, Columbus, to Zanesville have seen lower rainfall than normal.
Temperature-wise, southern sections of the state are right at normal, but the far northern portion of the state is about 2° above average. Again, this is from June 1 to now.
August is set to begin with a rather dry weather pattern along with cooler than normal temperatures.
By the second week of August, a progression toward increased rainfall threats along with warmer and humid weather is expected. Shown below is the week 2 outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.
The August outlook as a whole shows a pattern than strongly resembles the past couple of months across the U.S. Near normal temperatures are most likely across Ohio. Big heat continues to impact the western U.S.
Precipitation forecasts are much more difficult to predict more than a week out. Odds favor a wetter pattern from the lower Mississippi River Valley up to the mid-Atlantic. Drier odds across the western Plains and northern Rockies.