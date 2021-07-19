The weather has brought big extremes for portions of the country this summer. Drought, record-breaking heat, and now wildfires are dominating the headlines in the western U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, cooler than normal and wetter weather has dominated the southern tier of states.
Check out the temperature departure from normal since June 1st. The northern and especially western states have been running warm to exceptionally warm, while the southern states are running slightly below normal.
Rainfall also shows a large dipole between wet and dry areas. The northern Plains and western U.S. are seeing a very dry summer. Meanwhile, there have been frequent bouts of rain in the southeastern Midwest, the South, and up the East Coast.
The dominant pattern has featured an upper-level high parked over the northwest U.S. and western Canada, with upper level ridging throughout southern Canada. This forces the jet stream winds way to the north. These ridges are like barriers in the west to east flow that are VERY hard to break down. You throw in the extreme drought in the west, that makes the air heat up faster, and further enables the ridge to persist.
Underneath these ridges, you get these upper troughs that dig in and get "stuck" over the southern Midwest through the southern states, producing unsettled weather. This explains our relentless pattern of daily pop-up storms and high humidity that has largely ruled since late June in Ohio. These ridges around us prevent west to east movement of systems. This means the wet get wetter and the dry keep getting drier across the United States.
This same pattern is still dominating heading into late July. For example, check out the predicted temperatures for today, July 19. 100s in the Dakotas and Montana, meanwhile parts of the southeast don't escape the upper 70s!!
Here in Ohio, the "general" theme has been wetter and warmer than normal, but the rain has kept the heat levels in check. Here are temperatures "compared to normal" since June 1.
Here is the precipitation compared to normal. The numbers on the map tell you how far above or below normal rainfall is compared to the normal at this point.
Here are the actual amounts of rainfall recorded since June 1.
You can note that our area has been one of the driest areas of Ohio. Bellefontaine is still running a rainfall deficit, while the Lima area is just barely above normal. Meanwhile, you can see there is an area between Dayton and Cincinnati running nearly 11" ABOVE normal, with more than 15" of rain since June 1st! The Cleveland and Defiance areas are also running 4-6" above average for rainfall.
Where do we go from here? The 6-10 day temperature outlook still calls for relentless heat over the northwest, with our area seeing near to slightly above normal temperatures.
The precipitation outlook for days 6-10 is drier than recent weeks for the water-logged southern U.S., with much of the nation's mid-section and northwest seeing drier conditions.