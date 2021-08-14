Two tornadoes of unidentified strength were confirmed in our area from last Wednesday's storm system. These tornadoes did not cause any damage to structures (thankfully), as they only touched down in open farmland. A discernible path of flattened crops were observed along their path. The National Weather Service technically needs indicators from buildings/trees, etc. to estimate a tornado's strength, hence the unidentified label.
One tornado touched down between Venedocia (Van Wert County) and Southworth (Allen County). The tornado was estimated to have a path of 4.7 miles, and had a width of 150 feet at its maximum. Drone shots were provided by the Van Wert County EMA. These images provide little room for doubt that this was indeed a tornado.
Another tornado very briefly touched down roughly two miles WSW of Middle Point. This one was on the ground for roughly a half-mile. The maximum width on this one was estimated at 90 feet.