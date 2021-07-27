Hot, hazy, and quiet weather continues for our Tuesday. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s to near 90° with hazy sunshine around.
The air mass is stagnant and hot, increasing the levels of ground-level ozone. An ozone alert is in effect for Allen County from 8AM-6PM. Those with respiratory illnesses will want to limit time outdoors today.
While it is plenty hot around here, this is all normal weather for late July. The heat is much more intense to our south and west, with areas of the Plains seeing heat indices to 110° over the next few days. Parts of the lower Mississippi River Valley could see heat indices around 120°! Check out the extent of heat alerts in the central U.S.
Most of Wednesday remains dry, but a nearby front could spark a couple isolated storms. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Much higher humidity will lead to heat indices in the middle 90s.
It is late Wednesday night into Thursday morning that we are watching for potential storms to work through our area. Timing is less favorable for widespread severe, but there is certainly potential for localized damaging wind and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk here, but that could get upgraded as we get closer.
If this wave of storms materializes as forecast, we would likely dry back out later Thursday morning, then redevelop a few storms as the front passes Thursday afternoon and evening.
Finally, great weather is forecast to arrive Friday and Saturday! Humidity values will be much, much lower, with daytime highs around 80°. There could be an isolated shower or storm Sunday, then a reinforcing shot of cooler weather could push highs in the 70s early next week.