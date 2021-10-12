The northern lights were visible unusually far south around the globe overnight into early this morning. In fact, they were even visible into northern Ohio. Had clouds not limited viewing, there would probably be a lot more pictures near our area. That said, there was an incredible photo taken in Sandusky County, Ohio overnight! It certainly looks more like something out of Alaska or the North Pole! Photo credit: Tyler Hofelich.
More incredible photos have been circulating online around the globe. This was from Plumas, Manitoba, by Donna Lach on Twitter.
#aurora beads started at 4:10 UTC Oct. 12 directly above me at Plumas, #Manitoba Canada, with some epic dancing! Still aurora happening but bedtime for me @TweetAurora @TamithaSkov @UWCIMSS @Vincent_Ledvina @AuroraJAnderson @KimHinesSN @dmaluk1 @tracygregorash @shannbil pic.twitter.com/WsKHiAclSd— Donna (@LachDonna) October 12, 2021
Why are we seeing the northern lights? A strong solar flare was released from the sun October 9th, according to NASA. This occurred in an active region of the sun around a sunspot. These solar flares occur all the time, with a coronal mass ejection (CME) often following these. Think of a CME as a release of plasma directly from the sun. Generally, CME's are blown off by the sun in all directions. Occasionally, a CME will aim right toward Earth. When this happens, a geomagnetic storm follows. This is what has occurred with the recent CME.
When the solar winds hit Earth, they are impacted by Earth's magnetic fields, directing the charged particles toward the magnetic poles in the northern and southern hemisphere. These charged particles collide with gas atoms present in Earth's atmosphere. This energy is then emitted in the form of light!
NASA has a G-rating scale from 1 to 5 to indicate how strong the geomagnetic storm is, and what impacts could occur. The recent geomagnetic storm was rated a G-2, moderate event. The stronger events can greatly impact GPS signals and the power grid.
The strongest geomagnetic storm to ever hit earth occurred September 1-2 of 1859, often referred to as The Carrington Event. The auroras were visible as far south as the Caribbean and Mexico! It was said that people in the northeastern U.S. could read a newspaper by the aurora's light. Telegraph systems all over North America and Europe failed. Check out this paragraph written in The Cahaba Gazette all the way in Cahaba, Alabama!
There will likely be an increase in these events over the next 4-7 years. Why? We are in the beginning of a new solar cycle. Each solar cycle lasts roughly 11 years, with solar maximum occurring during the midpoint of the cycle. The sun reached a solar minimum in December 2019. During a minimum, there are minimal sunspots and solar flares - hence you are less likely to experience a geomagnetic storm. When the sun reaches maximum, there are a high number of sunspots and solar flares - increasing the odds of a geomagnetic storm impacting earth. NASA is predicting a solar maximum to occur sometime in the year 2025. The chart below shows the NASA prediction of sunspots over the next decade.