LIMA, Ohio - A stretch of "Indian Summer" weather is underway and will remain in place through the end of the week. Our Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and a mild breeze taking us to the upper 60s to near 70° this afternoon. Those winds will be sustained 10-20 mph from the southwest.
Expect another mild night as clouds begin to increase. Lows will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s with breezy southwest winds.
Thursday will bring more cloud cover with limited sunshine. Despite more clouds, we should still reach the middle 60s with dry conditions.
Sunny skies will return Friday through the weekend as the warmth continues to build. Highs by Sunday should reach the 70s. Our record highs are in the middle 70s, so we should get close. A pattern change begins to show up by next Tuesday. A cold front will bring a threat for showers and storms, followed by a dose of reality with more seasonal temperatures mid to late next week.