LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank wants to thank the community for all their support.
They are planning a Family Fun Festival with music, dancing, and games in October. The public is invited to attend as the food bank wants to thank everyone for 35 years that they have helped provide meals for those who can't afford to get one the table.
"We're going to have everything set up in our back lot where we do our distributions. Games, rides, prizes, and a bounce house. Food trucks are going to be there available for purchase for some food and some snacks. We're just looking forward to a really good time," said Jason Aldrich, communication and PR manager.
Mark your calendar as the Family Fun Festival will be on Friday, October 13th at their building at 1380 East Kibby Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.