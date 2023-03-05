The West Ohio Food Bank will be sending supplies to East Palestine, Ohio to aid in relief efforts.
The food bank states that they, as well as other food bank networks in Ohio, will be sending a variety of items to aid those who are struggling since the train derailment. The West Ohio Food Bank will be sending items such as water bottles and cleaning detergent, thanks to a partnership with P&G.
"As the food bank network we always reach out and help out when any kind of crisis happens within one of our food bank territories" said Tommie Harner, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank. "If you remember quite a few years ago when we had all the flooding in Putnam County and Seneca County, we all rallied together as well as Feeding America and made sure pallets of food and beverages and cleaning supplies all got to where those needed to be."
The shipment of supplies is expected to be delivered this week.