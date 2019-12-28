On Saturday Westside United Methodist Church hosted its monthly community breakfast. Throughout the morning families and friends enjoyed bacon, eggs and various other breakfast items.
After they finished their meals many just stuck around to socialize. This breakfast was started over 10 years ago as a way to not only do something special for the community, but to also provide a meal to those who may be in need.
“I like to see people sitting in the church and visiting,” said JoEllen Cook, the community breakfast coordinator. “Some people just come and stay and visit the whole two hours and they just have a good time and other people really need the food.”
The community breakfast is held every last Saturday of the month from 9 until 11 a.m..