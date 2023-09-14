What does a potential UAW strike mean for the Lima Ford Engine Plant

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If a strike does happen, what does that mean for the Lima Ford Engine Plant?
UAW President Shawn Fain said the final decision on which plants will strike will be announced at 10 p.m. tonight. The plant has around 1,000 workers and produces EcoBoost and Duratec engines. This could be the first time in the union's history that a strike will happen simultaneously at all three North American automakers.
Your Hometown Stations talked to an economics professor from Ohio Northern University about the local impact if the UAW workers strike. You can see that coverage at https://www.hometownstations.com/news/economics-professor-talks-about-local-impact-if-uaw-workers-strike/article_1ea2981a-5263-11ee-8330-af3ad6375617.html