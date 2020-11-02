LIMA, Ohio - A winter-like chill has settled upon us to begin the week. This will be the first good test for your car battery, and don't be surprised if your low tire pressure warning comes on. Expect a mostly sunny sky today, but temperatures will stay chilly. Highs will reach the 40s this afternoon, but a breezy west wind 15-25 mph will keep our wind chills in the 20s and 30s today.
Election Day looks mostly sunny and noticeably warmer! Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60° after middle 30s in the morning.
The rest of the week looks incredibly nice for November! Expect dry conditions to continue through early next week. Highs will be deep into the 60s mid to late week, then near 70° over the weekend. I have posted the "departure from normal" chart through the week, which really gives us a perspective of how unseasonably warm our air mass will trend. Enjoy!