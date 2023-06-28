LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The world premiere of a movie made right here in Lima is set for this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center.
Lima native Matthew Sander wrote, directed, and produced his movie, "Up The Score". It's a story based on true events that show it's not always greener on the other side. Most of the cast is from Lima and he says it took 10 months from pen to screen to complete and the money raised from ticket sales will get the movie out into the mainstream.
"So, fortunately, we do have a distributor that loved the movie already. We signed a 3-year contract with Homestead Entertainment. We will be on Tube, Maverick TV, things like Amazon Prime, and other platforms. So about August, it will be released to the world," commented Matthew Sanders, writer, director, and producer.
Tickets are $20 and can be found online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/up-the-score-movie-premiere-tickets-636155547367?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and limited tickets at the door. It is an adult formal event with a meet and greet the cast following the movie. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:20 p.m. The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center is located at 7 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801.